Win a hamper and free tickets to Llangollen Food Festival

A town where Wales meets the world will be transformed into the culinary capital of the UK - for one weekend only.

Thousands of foodies will be making a bee-line for the annual Llangollen Food Festival which has established itself as a major highlight in the gastronomic calendar.

This year’s event on Saturday and Sunday, October 14 and 15,will be even more special because the organisers are celebrating its 20th anniversary in style.

As ever, the venue will be the iconic pavilion which also stages the iconic Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod which attracts singers and dancers from all over the world.

We have teamed up with the food festival organisers to offer readers the chance to win a hamper of goodies and a pair of tickets for the winner, with three pairs of tickets up for grabs for the runners up.

Full details of how to win the hamper and free tickets appear in this week’s Free Press which is on sale from Wednesday, October 4.

It’s estimated the festival pumps nearly £400,000 into the local economy every year, making a total of £8 million since it started two decades ago.

The regular stallholders at the festival include a husband and wife team whose African-inspired sauces made at their base in Afonwen have won a wealth of top food industry accolades.

Bim’s Kitchen, the brainchild of James and Nicola Adedeji, are preparing to unveil their latest culinary creations at this year’s event on October 14 and 15.

James said: “The festival offers a direct route to our customers. People are able to taste our products before they buy and you get great feedback from them and can gauge their reaction.”

Another big fan of the festival is artisan bread and pie maker Robert Didier from Wrexham-based Orchard Pigs.

He said: “Llangollen Food Festival is fantastic and it’s not difficult to see why it has been named as one of the Top 10 food festivals in the UK by not just one but two national newspapers.

Among the celebrity chefs this year is Graham Tinsley, who has prepared dishes for the Queen and Prince Charles on at least a dozen occasions and also created St David’s Day feasts at 10 Downing Street, can’t wait to showcase it at this year’s Llangollen Food Festival.

He will be leading the trio of top culinary maestros laying on a series of crowd-pulling cookery demonstrations on the second day of the festival, which will be staged at Llangollen Pavilion

Committee member Pip Gale said: “We have a wonderful array of fantastic food producers clustered in the area and this year the festival is going to be bigger and better than ever so we’ll be celebrating our 20th anniversary in style.

“We’re heading for a record number of around 130 stallholders with a fantastic choice of produce, along with demonstrations from the region’s finest chefs so there will be plenty to tempt the taste buds.”

Among the first to congratulate the festival on reaching the important milestone was Ken Skates, the Clwyd South AM who is also the Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, whose portfolio includes tourism.

He said: “Llangollen Food Festival is an incredible success and a great annual occasion for the Dee Valley.

“The economic benefits that the festival brings to the area are considerable and underline the region’s growing reputation as a go-to destination for food lovers.”

To find out more about Llangollen Food Festival go to: www.llangollenfoodfestival.com