Tributes to mountain rescuer who died during training event in Snowdonia

A mountain rescuer from Ireland has died after an accident during a team training event in Snowdonia, his colleagues have said.

Kevin Hallahan was on the Crib Goch route in north Wales on Saturday morning with members of Dublin and Wicklow Mountain Rescue Team (DWMRT) when the accident happened.

In a statement on its Facebook page DWMRT said members we "deeply shocked following the tragic loss of our dear friend and teammate".

The post went on to say that Mr Hallahan, who joined the team in 2011, was a "valued and highly motivated team member".

It said: "He was a skilled and experienced mountaineer who selflessly applied his knowledge to help those in need.

"Kevin could be relied upon to complete any task efficiently and safely, always looking out for his teammates.

"He was a man who cared for those around him, supporting and mentoring, with a kind word and his friendly smile."

Crib Goch ridge is a treacherous part of Mount Snowdon where a number of people have fallen to their deaths or had to be rescued over the years.

The father was described as a "wonderful person who will be sorely missed by all who were privileged to know him" by his colleagues at DWMRT who said they would do all they could to support his family in the weeks and months ahead.

DWMRT also thanked Llanberis, Aberglaslyn and Ogwen Valley mountain rescue teams, Caernarfon Coast Guard helicopter, and North Wales Police for their help during the incident.