Concerns for missing Denbighshire man Richard Crossman

Concerns have been raised for man missing from Denbighshire.

Richard Crossman, 49, from Llandegla, was last seen driving a grey Land Rover Discovery with the registration plate DN53 CWU. It is believed he may be in the Corwen area.

Police confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that they have located the vehicle but are still seeking Mr Crossman.

Anyone with information relating to Richard's whereabouts is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference V150662.