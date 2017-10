North Wales Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Bala.

Mathieu Dantigny, a French national was last seen in Bala on October 1.

Police believe he is near Cader Idris and have concerns for his welfare.

A statement read: “Mathieu Dantigny French National missing from Bala since October 1 believed on #CaderIdris #Snowdonia

“Concerns for welfare. Phone Police on 101.”