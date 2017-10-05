Solicitor is new chair of governors at Denbigh High School

Solicitor Kate Sutherland is the new chair of governors at Denbigh High School.

The school’s governing body has elected the new chair to replace Gareth Royles, who has stepped down after two years in the role but will stay on as a Governor.

Kate Sutherland, a serving governor at the school for almost seven years, is looking forward to her new position and says she is “eager for the school to continue to improve and for the pupils to flourish”.

A solicitor and director at Gamlins Law, which has offices across North East Wales and in particular, Denbigh, Mrs Sutherland grew up in Denbigh and has returned to the town to live and to continue her professional career in the area. She is married with a young son.

As well as juggling a busy career, home life, and duties as a governor, she sits on various sub-committees, and also on a school appeal panel in a neighbouring county.

She said: “When I initially became a governor I wanted to use my skills and expertise at Denbigh High School, and give something back to the community where I grew up and now live. I am committed to the school, which is at the heart of our community, and I take a great interest in ensuring the progress and development of the pupils.

“I am genuinely honoured to be elected as chair and I am eager to work closely with the head and staff to ensure that every single pupil at Denbigh High School reaches their maximum potential.

“Gareth Royles has been exceptional in his commitment and dedication to the school since his time as Governor and more recently as Chair. I have learnt a great deal from him and will continue that commitment and dedication myself to ensure that the pupils of Denbigh High, in accordance with our motto, ‘succeed together – progress with pride’.”

Councillor Mark Young, owner of The Chocolate Shop in Denbigh, takes up the role of vice chair having served as a LEA governor at the school for just over one year.

Simeon Molloy, headteacher, said: “I am absolutely delighted with the new appointments and feel they will really help continue to drive the school forward. I must thank Gareth Royles for his support and commitment over the last two years and I am pleased that he will remain part of the governing body.”