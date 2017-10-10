Thief steals cash from elderly woman sitting in car in Denbigh

A MAN stole hundreds of pounds from an elderly woman as she sat in a car.

The incident happened at about 12.30pm on Wednesday, October 4 after the victim had withdrawn money from the Post Office on the High Street in Denbigh.

As she sat in the passenger seat of a car parked at the bottom of Bull Lane/Hall Square, a young man and woman approached the vehicle. The man opened the passenger door, leant over and suggested to the driver that she had dropped some money.

The man quickly made off, and as he left the area the passenger realised that money had been stolen from her open bag.

The man is described as being of skinny build and was wearing a hat, while the woman was said to have blonde hair, a round face and was wearing bright pink trainers.

PCSO 3130 Green, of North Wales Police, said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the identity of the couple but we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen a couple acting suspiciously in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call PCSO Green at Denbigh Police Station on 101 quoting reference RM17022934. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.