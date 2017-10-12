Denbighshire's funding from Welsh Government cut by almost one per cent

Denbighshire’s funding share from the Welsh Government is set to be cut by almost one per cent.

The local government settlement, which refers to the amount of money made available from the Welsh Government used to pay for services, is being reduced by 0.9 per cent for Denbighshire, a move instantly condemned by the authority’s Plaid Cymru group of councillors.

Local Government Secretary Mark Drakeford announced that overall Welsh local authorities will receive £4.2 billion to spend on key services in the financial year starting in 2018-19.

Mr Drakeford said: “Last year I told local authorities to prepare for the tougher times and harder choices that lay.

“We have acted to protect funding for key public services such as schools and social care while also recognising the pressures that exist in areas such as homelessness prevention.

“Councils must now use this time to plan and ensure that funding goes to the services and people who need it the most.”

However the Plaid Cymru group on Denbighshire County Council stated: “Another Labour budget, another cut.

“The Labour Government is cutting our core grant once again, and it's difficult to see how services can be maintained without seeing something cut. Once again this will mean it’s the vulnerable that will suffer the most. This Labour Government have failed to stand up to the Tories in London, and have failed to stand up for Wales.

“Denbighshire has received one of the largest cuts.

”How this Labour Government can justify that when we have some of the most deprived communities in Wales is unfathomable.”