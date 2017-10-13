First Days At School 2017: List of schools involved in your Free Press picture pull-out on Wednesday, October 18

Don't miss your brilliant First Days At School bumper picture pull-out inside the Wednesday, October 18 edition of the Denbighshire Free Press.
The pull-out contains dozens of first classroom pictures from primary schools across the county.
See your cherub's first classroom piccie and don't forget to pick up extra copies for grandparents, aunties, uncles, godparents and even the neighbours.
Here is a list of confirmed schools for First Days At School:
- St Asaph VP
- Ysgol Bryn Clwyd, Llandyrnog
- Ysgol Rhewl
- Ysgol Pendref, Denbigh
- Ysgol Talhaiarn
- Rhos Street School
- Ysgol Twm o'r Nant, Denbigh
- Ysgol Cae'r Drewyn, Corwen
- Ysgol Carrog
- St Brigids School, Denbigh
- Ysgol Bro Dyfrdwy, Cynwyd
- Ysgol Pentrefoelas
- Ysgol Penbarras
- Ysgol Beuno Sant, Bala (Evan)
- Ysgol Bro Tegid, Bala (Evan)
- Ysgol Bro Tryweryn, Bala (Evan)
- Ysgol O.M. Edwards, Llanuwchllyn, Bala (Evan)
- Ysgol Ffridd y Llyn, Cefnddwysarn (Evan)
- Ysgol Carreg Emlyn, Clocaenog
- Ysgol Pentrecelyn
- Ysgol Dyffryn Ial, Llandegla
- Ysgol Betws Gwerfil Goch (Evan)
- Ysgol Bro Elwern, Gwyddelwern (Evan)
- Ysgol Cerrigydrudion
- Ysgol Llanbedr
- Ysgol Bodfari
- Ysgol Y Parc
- Ysgol Bro Cinmeirch, Llanrhaeadr
- Ysgol Borthyn, Ruthin
- Ysgol Bro Famau, Llanarmon
- Ysgol Bryn Collen, Llangollen
- Ysgol Gymraeg y Gwernant, Llangollen
- Ysgol Cefn Meiriadog
- Ysgol Gellifor - No Reception Pupils this year
- Ysgol Henllan
- Ysgol Llanfair DC
- Ysgol Pant Pastynog
- Ysgol Trefnant
- Ysgol Tremeirchion
- Ysgol Llansannan
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on