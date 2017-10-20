Tractor and hedge cutter stolen from woodland near Bala

North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses and advising the farming community to remain vigilant after agricultural equipment was stolen from the Bala area recently.

PCSO Rhys Evans from the force’s Rural Crime Team said “Sometime between 5pm Friday 13th and 8am Monday 16th October 2017 thieves stole a Massey Ferguson 6290 tractor reg. PO53 MWL and Bomford Hawk hedge cutter from woodland on the Berwyn mountain range near Bala.”

"We’d therefore like to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious behaviour or activity in the area over the weekend and particularly any sightings of the low loader on Monday morning.

"I’m also advising local communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity immediately.”

If you can assist this investigation please contact North Wales Police control room direct via web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx.

Alternatively phone 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 ref. RM17024061.

The attached photos are similar models only and not the stolen ones