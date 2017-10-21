Denbighshire company scoops top business prize

A company from Denbighshire say they’re proud to have won a top business prize this year.

Sam Davies, of Denbigh-based specialist headhunting firm iConsult, entered the North Wales Young Business Awards this year, coming away with Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The award is for those under 35 and seeks to recognise up and coming talent in the region.

Sam said: “After coming runner up last year at National level, I was really humbled and honoured to represent my Denbigh business yet again and this time to win Entrepreneur of North Wales 2017.

“People think you have to leave and go to a larger area to do well and that’s not the case, with the right initiative you can start a business from the grass roots anywhere you so wish. We do a lot for charity and try to give back as much as we can do.

“We at iConsult could not be more proud of our business and the continued support we get from our clients UK wide.

“We have plans to open an office overseas next year to take on work in the oil and gas market a little bit further afield.”