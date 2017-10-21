Llandelg a boy meets Sir Richard Branson after winning business competition

A former Ysgol Brynhyfryd pupil and entrepreneur says it was fantastic to get to meet Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson.

Dan Swygart, 21, from Llandegla, created the app Trekinherd, which he hopes will help backpackers and travellers share stories, recommendations and tips when it launches next month.

Dan was one of a handful of competition winners who were given the opportunity to meet the serial entrepreneur at a brunch event in London.

Dan said: “It was fantastic, it really was a superb day

“We went in - myself and six other winners from around the UK, with the current CEO of Virgin and all the other top people.

“Then, Richard Branson came down the stairs and we all looked up like it was a God himself!

“He was chatting to us all, eating brunch and I explained what the app is for and he absolutely loved it - it’s all about connecting people socially.

“We had time for a few photos and a one-on-one chat later.

“He knew what the idea was, but we spoke about it in more detail, how he started out as an entrepreneur, giving me a few tips and advice.”

Dan has recently graduated from Cardiff University with a degree in economics. He says he entered the competition as an afterthought.

“It was a great experience. I only saw an advert about the competition about six weeks ago and applied with about an hour to go before the deadline.

“I got into the next round and did a pitch in Cardiff, and, of course, got to meet Richard Branson.

“It’s been really good for us. We’ve already had investors calling us about it.

“It’s given us a real boost and, of course, it’s given us that extra push before launch in terms of getting us a lot of attention from potential partners.”

You can find out more about Trekinherd at trekinherd.com