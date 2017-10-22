Contractor appointed for the new Ysgol Carreg Emlyn

Builders have been appointed to build the the new Ysgol Carreg Emlyn in Clocaenog.

Wynne Construction will be working to deliver the new school and facilities for the village.

The project is jointly funded by Denbighshire County Council and the Welsh Government, through its 21st Century Schools and Education Capital Programme.

Councillor for Efenechtyd, Eryl Williams said: “I am delighted that the proposal is progressing well and the future educational opportunities for the children within this strong Welsh area will be safeguarded.

”This will be a fantastic school and will be a great encouragement for young families to return and strengthen our community.

Cllr Huw Hilditch-Roberts, lead member for Education, Children and Young People. said: “I am delighted that work is progressing on this project and we look forward to working collaboratively with Wynne Construction and the school community.

“Both Denbighshire and the Welsh Government are continuing to invest in delivering first-class learning environments for the children and young people of Denbighshire. The capital programme has seen huge investment which will enable a better education environment for our children.”

Chris Wynne, managing director, Wynne Construction said: “Our proven experience in this field equips us to deliver the scheme to a high standard and will undoubtedly provide a welcome boost to the local economy through securing existing jobs with our local-based supply chain.

”We look forward to working in partnership with the key stakeholders to maximise benefits for the community.”

Wynne Construction will develop the final technical design and construct the new building which has been designed following consultation with the school community over several months. It is anticipated that the building will be completed by autumn 2018.