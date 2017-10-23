Denbigh man pleads not guilty to murder of Laura Jayne Stuart

A North Wales man has formally pleaded not guilty to murder at a hearing this afternoon.

Defendant Jason Liam Cooper, 27, of St Hilary's Terrace, Denbigh, was originally charged with attempting to murder Laura Jayne Stuart and wounding David Roberts with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm following an incident in Denbigh town centre.

But Miss Stuart, 33, a mother of two, tragically died and he was then charged with her murder.

Today he appeared at Mold Crown Court where he formally pleaded not guilty to murdering Miss Stuart on August 13, and wounding Mr Roberts with intent on August 12.

Judge Rhys Rowlands confirmed the provisional trial date and said that the trial, which is expected to last between five and seven days, would start on February 19, in front of a high court judge.

The judge set a time table in the run up to the trial.

The defendant, dressed in a black jumper, said nothing in the dock during the short hearing apart from confirming his identity.

Prosecuting barrister Anna Pope said that she would be led by a QC at trial.

Defending barrister Ian Unsworth QC confirmed that the defence had instructed a psychiatrist and his report was awaited.

Judge Rowlands further remanded the defendant in custody.

A pre-trial review hearing will be held in the New Year – in the week beginning January 8.

A family statement issued through the police at the time said they were devastated.