Missing Blaenau Ffestiniog man, 49, found safe and well

A man who went missing from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been found safe and well.
North Wales Police were concerned for Andrew Morley, 49, after he went missing last Wednesday.
But police confirmed on Monday morning that was located at the weekend.
#Missing #BlaenauFfestiniog man Andrew Morley found locally and safe this weekend. Thanks for all the RTs and shares. pic.twitter.com/qHt6V26nkd— North Wales Police (@NWPolice) October 23, 2017
