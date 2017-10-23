Missing Blaenau Ffestiniog man, 49, found safe and well

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A man who went missing from Blaenau Ffestiniog has been found safe and well.

North Wales Police were concerned for Andrew Morley, 49, after he went missing last Wednesday.

But police confirmed on Monday morning that was located at the weekend.

