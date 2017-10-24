Ruthin retailer Gayla House celebrates half a century in business

IT was a time for celebration for a long-standing Vale of Clwyd business earlier this month.

Gayla House, on St Peter’s Square, in Ruthin, celebrated 50 years in business with a special weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, October 6 and 7, a celebratory atmosphere was on show for people to mark the special occasion.

On both days, visitors had the chance to partake in cake, canapes and bubbles, while there was also be a free raffle for those who attended.