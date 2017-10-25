Denbighshire council wins national credit union title

Denbighshire County Council has received a national award for its work to help improve the financial health of its staff and tenants.

The Credit Unions of Wales Award was in recognition of the local authority’s commitment to developing the social welfare of its staff by encouraging them to join a credit union payroll savings scheme.

The council was nominated for the Payroll Partner (Public Sector) by Cambrian Credit Union and received the award from Welsh actress Ruth Madoc at a spacial ceremony in the Senedd. During the past two years the council has encouraged 310 employees to join the payroll scheme where an agreed amount of their salary is paid automatically into a savings’ account with Cambrian Credit Union.

Councillor Mark Young, Cabinet Lead Member with responsibility for Human Resources, said: “We are delighted to be honoured with this award.

“The council takes its responsibilities towards its staff and its tenants extremely seriously and it is vitally important that, as a responsible employer, we promote schemes of this nature. The scheme has had a high profile presence across our sites and there is a firm commitment to continue promoting the scheme.”

Denbighshire County Council was one of six award winners at the Welsh Assembly in Cardiff Bay, which also welcomed guest speaker Jane Hutt AM, Minister of Finance and Speaker of the House. A video message was shown from Patron of the Credit Unions of Wales Michael Sheen.

Ann Francis of Cambrian Credit Union said: “Denbighshire County Council regularly sends out e-mails encouraging staff to join the Payroll Savings Scheme. They have information on their staff intranet, and hold regular meetings with us to ensure a continued presence across the workplace.

“The council cares about the financial responsibility of tenants as well as staff, and we work with the housing department to ensure tenants receive credit union literature in rent statements and other information.”