Theatre review: Legally Blonde The Musical, Rhyl Pavilion

THE best musicals are always those that leave a song stuck in your head.

Legally Blonde The Musical bounced on to the stage at Rhyl Pavilion for its opening night on Tuesday, and here I am on Wednesday with the musical number ‘Omigod You Guys’ in my head and its not annoying – it just makes me want to see the show again!

The high energy performance - starring Lucie Jones (who represented the UK in Kiev at the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest) as Elle Woods; Bill Ward (James Barton in Emmerdale, Charlie Stubbs in Coronation Street) as Professor Callahan and Rita Simons (Roxy Mitchell in EastEnders) as Paulette Bonafonte – is based on the the novel Legally Blonde by Amanda Brown and the popular 2001 film of the same name.

The story follows sorority sister Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon on the big screen) who, after being dumped, decides to leave Malibu and bag herself – and her treasured Chihuahua Bruiser - a place at Harvard Law School in an attempt to get her man back. By the end of the show, after a hilarious and moving journey, the pink princess turned legal eagle is no longer being judged and finds success as well as a new love.

Lucie sparkles as Elle Woods. She has every facial expression and move down to a tee and her vocals are incredible. The cast is very well chosen, scenery changes are seamless and every musical number is over the top, bursting with excitement. Rita’s rendition of Ireland had the audience in stitches as did the arrival of muscle-bound UPS delivery guy Kyle (Ben Harlow). Their on-stage chemistry is believable as is Elle’s obsession, first with Warner (Liam Doyle) and later, her attraction to Emmett (David Barrett). Emmett portrays genuine excitement around Elle. David, like Lucie, is incredibly expressive with his face. He has that little bit of awkwardness about him and geekiness, but there is a gentleness about the character which audiences warm to. Fans of the movie will not be disappointed by the entertaining script that features familiar lines such as when Elle says to Warner, on her arrival at Harvard, “I go here,” to which a confused Warner replies, “you go where?” Another is the childish insult Elle throws at Emmett “You're really being a butthead.” The comic timing is excellent.

One of the highlights of the show has to be the song Gay or European and a camp Swan Lake dance routine, performed by pool-boy Nikos (Felipe Bejarano) and his boyfriend Carlos (Connor Collins). There is a wink of naughtiness and cheekiness about the show, such as when Nikos proclaims: “I'm straight!” in which Carlos replies: “You were not yesterday!” Bill is excellent as semi-villain Callahan and delivers a powerful vocal performance when it comes to song Blood in the water.

Legally Blonde is the ultimate feel good show. With an unexpected Irish dance, incredible choreography (the Whipped Into Shape dance with the glow in the dark skipping ropes… Omigod!) and not one – but two adorable dogs! It is everything a musical should be.

Legally Blonde The Musical is running until Saturday (October 28) at Rhyl Pavilion Theatre. Visit www.rhylpavilion.co.uk/legally-blonde-musical or telephone the Box Office 01745 330000.