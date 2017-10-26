Cabinet approve new consultation on Bala super school

A school project whose opening has been delayed by a year has been sent back out to consultation by a Council’s cabinet.

The new £10.27 million Bala super school was originally scheduled to open in September 2018 as a Church in Wales school.

However disagreements between the Diocese of St Asaph and Gwynedd County Council and the other schools in the area have now led to the Council re-consulting on the project.

The consultation will seek views on the proposal to establish a 3-19 Learning Campus, Welsh-medium, community status on the current Ysgol y Berwyn site which would officially open from September 2019.

Following the council cabinet decision on October 24, a statutory consultation period will be held from the end of November to the beginning of January 2018.

Gwynedd Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Gareth Thomas, said: “As is known, the recent changes to the situation related to the proposed campus’ governance/management arrangements have caused slippage in the work programme for establishing the Campus as a legal institution.

Although the campus will not officially open until September 2019, the construction works are progressing well on site and we anticipate that new facilities, following £10.27 million investment, will be made available to local residents to take full advantage of the resources from September 2018 onwards.

Details of the statutory consultation will be available on the council’s website from the end of November at www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/ modernisingeducation .

“After receiving input from head teachers, governors and local members in the catchment area, it is felt that the most practical and appropriate option in this case would be to officially open the Campus in September 2019.

Meanwhile, officers from the Education Department will work closely with Ysgol Bro Tegid, Ysgol Beuno Sant and Ysgol y Berwyn and their governing bodies to establish a transition plan for the town’s primary schools to ensure regular and purposeful use by those schools during the year before the campus officially opens in September 2019.”