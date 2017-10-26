Jobseeker claimant count falls in Denbighshire

Unemployment figures have fallen in Denbighshire, with a fall in the number of Jobseeker’s Allowance claimants.

The continuing fall of people seeking work in the county were included in official figures released in a report by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), showing a fall of 14 per cent claimants across all age groups from last year.

Mark Williams, Employer Adviser for DWP said: “These stats remain extremely positive, with 1,314 less people claiming jobseeker benefits than this time five years ago.”

The fall is part of a continuing trend, with unemployment now at the lowest since level since 1975 at 4.3 per cent nationwide, down from 4.4 per cent the previous quarter.

The figures have been especially strong for young job seekers , between 18 and 24, with a 22 per cent fall in Denbighshire since last January.

“In particular the figures for 18-24 year-olds has decreased by about 70 per cent over the same five year period, meaning that in Denbighshire we have 65 young people looking for work.

Mr Williams added: “But we know there’s more to do and that’s why Jobcentres are working hard to secure employment opportunities for local people looking for work.