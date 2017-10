Police are appealing for help in tracing a man missing from Denbigh.

Jeremy Heath was last seen wearing a leather jacket, jeans and a hat, as well as brown Doc Martens.

Mr Heath, 57, also uses a walking stick.

A statement from North Wales Police read: "Missing from Denbigh area: Jeremy Heath

"Wearing leather jacket, hat, jeans and brown Doc Martens. Uses a walking stick.

"If seen call 101 with reference V162252.