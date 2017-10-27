Redvers James Bickley pleads not guilty to murdering Rhyl woman Tyler Denton

A young man from Rhyl in North Wales charged with murder, and three counts of attempted murder, following alleged stabbing attacks, has formally pleaded not guilty.

There were gasps from the public gallery when the not guilty pleas were entered.

But the court was told that defendant Redvers James Bickley, aged 21, accepted causing the injuries.

He appeared at a plea hearing at Mold Crown Court this morning via a live television link from Manchester Prison.

Judge Rhys Rowlands set a time table for the trial, which has been fixed for March 5 next year.

A murder trial is estimated to take some seven days.

Bickley of Llys Aderyn Du in Rhyl, was charged following alleged stabbings on a housing estate in Rhyl on Saturday night, September 10.

Bickley denied the murder of 25-year-old Tyler Denton, and the attempted murder of her father and two sisters from Rhyl, Paul Denton, and Cody and Shannen Denton, who all required hospital treatment.

Defence barrister Nigel Power QC said he appreciated that his client’s not guilty pleas had caused some disquiet in the public gallery.

But he said his client accepted causing the injuries which led to the death of Tyler Denton and the injuries suffered by her sisters and father.

A plea trial review will be held in February.

Police were called to LLys Aderyn Du at 11.45 p.m. following reports that four people had been stabbed.

The family were taken to Glan Clwyd Hospital at Bodelwyddan by ambulance where Tyler Denton was pronounced dead.

The defendant was remanded in custody. No bail application was made.

In a statement issued at the time of the incident the family of Miss Denton said earlier this week: “She was a gorgeous daughter, loving sister, much adored auntie and special friend to all.

“Always referred to as our ‘little mate,’ she was loved by everyone and will be missed immensely.”