Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod programme to be announced in November

The programme for the 2018 Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod is to be announced by the end of this month.

Vicky Yannoula, music director of the Eisteddfod said: “We are in the process of designing the 2018 Eisteddfod and we will be announcing the programme by the end of November. A lot of preparatory work has been going on and it continues.

“In broad brush terms - and it has to be broad brush at the moment, as I only been in post for a couple of months - I am taking the time I need to formulate where I want to take the Eisteddfod.”

She explained she sees the essence and purpose of the Eisteddfod as being a festival that promotes peace through music, dance and performance in general. She said: “That is why the Eisteddfod is very special, we have performers and visitors coming from all over the world.”

She summarised her three objectives as: working with participants to embody the spirit of the Eisteddfod; maintaining the highest calibre of artistic direction and leading towards an inspiring, inventive and distinctive programme that reaches and speaks to a wider audience from across the world.

Vicky Yannoula has succeeding Eilir Owen Griffiths as the music director of the Eisteddfod following his six-year tenure in the position.

The 2018 Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod will be held between July 3 and 8.

Web body

Photo caption

Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod music director Vicky Yannoula