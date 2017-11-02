Denbigh man jailed for 20 years for 'unprovoked and violent' manslaughter

A Denbigh man has been sentenced today to 20 years in prison for the manslaughter of a man in Southampton.

Christopher Jones, 28, of Denbigh, pleaded guilty at Winchester Crown Court on Tuesday to the 'unprovoked, violent and needless' manslaughter of Shkelzen 'Genny' Dauti.

'Genny' was found on Gilpin Close, Southampton at around 1.38am on Saturday, March 11 having suffered a stab wound to his chest. He later died at Southampton General Hospital.

Jones, alongside, Lee Marc Williams, 27, of Lixwm, Flintshire, facing a charge of murder, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and robbery.

Jones was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter and 10 years for robbery, to run concurrently.

Williams also pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article and was sentenced to 20 years for manslaughter, 10 years for robbery, and two years for possession of a bladed article, to run concurrently.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Liz Williams, said the sentencing marked “the end of a long and complex investigation” into an unprovoked, violent and needless attack” that Lee Williams and Christopher Jones “carried out together to satisfy their own greed.”

DCI Williams added: “Through the determination of our officers and support of the public, we were able to find out what happened to Genny. We subsequently identified Jones and Williams and uncovered the callous and calculated act that began with a drug fuelled plan and ended in in this young man’s death.

“I would like to recognise the efforts of our uniformed colleagues who responded and helped secure vital evidence, our specialist officers who worked tirelessly to track Williams and Jones before and after the incident, and our partner agencies who worked with us to ensure the community continued to feel safe.”

“I would also like to commend Genny’s family for their bravery, I extend my sincere condolences to his parents and his fiancée for their loss.

“Genny’s death highlights the harm, misery and devastation that drug use and supply inflicts upon communities.”