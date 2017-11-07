Carl Sargeant, 48, who had represented Alyn and Deeside in the Senedd since 2003, has died

A Flintshire politician sacked from government after allegations were made about his personal conduct has died.

Carl Sargeant, Assembly Member for Alyn and Deeside, had vowed to clear his name after allegations were made last week relating to his conduct.

In a statement, his family described him as “the glue that bound us together.”

He was sacked as Welsh Government cabinet minister for communities and children on Friday.

Mr Sargeant was 48, married to Bernie, with two children Jack and Lucy, and lived in Connah’s Quay.

Carwyn Jones, First Minister of Wales, said Mr Sargeant had been “a friend as well as a colleague” and he was “shocked and deeply saddened by his death.”

The family statement said: “He wasn’t simply a part of our family. He was the glue that bound us together.

“He was the heart of our family. We loved him so very much.

“We are devastated beyond words, and we know our grief will be shared by all those who knew and loved him.

“We are in shock and grief. We ask that our privacy is respected at this time.”

Mr Jones added: “He made a big contribution to Welsh public life and fought tirelessly for those he represented both as a Minister and as a local Assembly Member.

“He will be a great loss both to our party and to the Senedd.

“My heartfelt sympathies are with his family at this difficult time.”

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn tweeted: “I’m deeply shocked to hear of the terrible news about Carl Sargeant. My thoughts and profound sympathy are with his family and friends.

Tom Watson, deputy Labour leader, added: “My thoughts and prayers are with Carl Sargeant’s family right now.”

Mr Sargeant’s constituency colleague, Mark Tami MP told the Leader it was “devastating news” about a “very good friend.”

He tweeted: “Deepest condolences to Bernie, Jack and Lucy. Thoughts are with all the family.”

David Hanson, Labour MP for Delyn, added: “It is awful news. My thoughts are with Carl’s family at this terrible time.”

Welsh Labour confirmed that Mr Sargeant had been suspended from the party while the investigation into the allegations were ongoing.

A spokesman for the First Minister said Mr Sargeant was removed from cabinet after allegations “received in the last few days” were made about his personal conduct.

Mr Sargeant, from Connah’s Quay, became an Assembly Member in 2003 and had been a government minister since 2007.

Having previously served as the Labour group’s chief whip, his first government post was as deputy minister for Assembly business.

He then held the posts of minister for social justice and local government; minister for local government and communities; minister for housing and regeneration, and minister for natural resources.

In the 2016 Senedd elections, Mr Sargeant was re-elected to serve Alyn and Deeside with 46 per cent of the vote and was subsequently named cabinet secretary for communities and children by Mr Jones.

Supt Mark Pierce, of North Wales Police said: “At approximately 11.30am today, Tuesday 7th November, North Wales Police were called to a report that the body of a man had been found at an address in Connah’s Quay.

”The man has been formally identified as local AM Carl Sargeant. His next of kin have been informed and police are supporting the family.

”North Wales Police are not treating his death as suspicious and the matter has been referred to HM Coroner.

”The family request that their privacy is respected at this sad time.”