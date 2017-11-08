Housing group chief executive to retire

Graham Worthington, chief executive of the Pennaf Housing Group in North Wales, is to retire from the organisation next spring after 22 years leading the group.

Mr Worthington has worked in the housing sector for more than 30 years and he became chief executive officer of Clwyd Alyn Housing Association, the founding member organisation of Pennaf, in 1995.

Following the launch of the Pennaf as an umbrella housing organisation leading the way in housing services provision across north and mid Wales in 2003, Mr Worthington has seen the group expand to currently employ 667 staff and manage a diverse portfolio of 5,900 homes across Powys, Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire, Conwy County and the Isle of Anglesey.

“I’m very proud of the staff at Pennaf and all that they have helped the group to achieve over the years,” said Mr Worthington.

“This year we became the first housing organisation in Wales to secure a capital markets public sector bond worth £250 million enabling us to reduce costs and ensure sustained future growth for the group. We were also the first housing provider in Wales to be listed with both Moody’s and S&P Global credit rating agencies.

“My time with Pennaf has always been one of taking an innovative approach, finding creative solutions to the changing environment in which we operate. Most of all though, I’m glad to have been part of an organisation which has provided housing solutions for thousands of people across north and mid wales, supporting some of the most vulnerable people in society.

“That’s what I came to work in the sector for more than 30 years ago, and I’d like to thank both past and present staff and board members for their dedication and support over the years.”

Stephen Porter, chair of Pennaf paid tribute to Mr Worthington’s time in charge.

He said: “For 22 years, Graham has been a fantastic advocate for social housing and for providing support for vulnerable people and those in housing need. Under his inspired leadership Pennaf has become the leading housing association across North Wales. He has our warmest wishes, thanks and best wishes for the future.”