Denbigh High School receives official licence to deliver the Duke of Edinburgh's Award

Denbigh High School received a Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) licensed organisation plaque from Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex, at a special presentation ceremony held at Soughton Hall Hotel, Northop.

The DofE is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading youth achievement award. A DofE programme involves volunteering, learning a skill, getting fit, planning and undertaking an expedition out in the country, and at gold level, also taking part in a week long residential. Work-ready skills are developed whilst doing the DofE such as confidence, commitment, resilience and team working.

Previously, Denbighshire County Council had been the licensed organisation but, as this was no longer the case, Denbigh High School applied to become a licensed organisation so that it could continue to deliver the DofE Award.

The school has staff with the qualifications and experience required to deliver the complete DofE programme, and the council continues to support the programme by providing equipment that the school can rent.

Simon Jones, head of science and the DofE leader at Denbigh High School, attended the presentation with Dr Paul Evans, assistant headteacher, and sixth form students Rachel Roberts and Isobel Lloyd.

Mr Jones said, “We are thrilled to now be a DofE licensed organisation and to be able to work with the charity to continue to offer the DofE to our students.

“We re-started the DofE programme ten years ago and, over the years, we have had a large number of students participating. Each of them has had to show determination and dedication to all aspects of the award, and it has introduced them to experiences and skills that they might otherwise not have had. This also allows them to stand out from the crowd when it comes to applying for university or jobs.

“Thanks to a dedicated team of staff, who often volunteer their own time, we have always tried to do as much as possible in house, to keep the costs to a minimum, so that it stays open to all. Becoming a licensed organisation allows us to continue to do so.”

Currently the school has 18 students doing the bronze level and 11 working towards their silver award.

To find out more about the DofE and how it enables young people to succeed, visit www.DofE.org