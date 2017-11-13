Hundreds gather for Ruthin Remembrance Day ceremony

There were touching scenes on Sunday as residents came together to remember the fallen in Ruthin.

Hundreds were in attendance as the hail showers pounded down, stinging the faces of young and old alike who were there to pay their respects.

Market Street was lined with crowds of people for the parade to remember the fallen and honouring those who gave their lives.

Whilst a school pupil played The Last Post, flags and standards were lowered and heads bowed in silence for two minutes before the service continued with readings and hymns whilst music was played by the talented Brynhyfryd School Band.

Present at the service was 1st Queen’s Dragoon Guard Trooper James Astbury of Ruthin, who recently assisted victims in the Las Vegas shooting and is due to receive a medal from Prince Charles in December.

There were many local faces paying their respects at the service, from schoolchildren, to clubs and organisations as well as councillors, politicians and Ruthin Mayor Jim Bryan who laid a wreath on the cenotaph.

Cllr Anne Roberts said, “It was a great service, and a wonderful turn-out, despite the weather. The young people in all the different organisations, and our treasured veterans, did us in Ruthin proud today. It was an honour to be part of this poignant but lovely occasion”