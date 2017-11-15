"Backbone" of Denbigh and Flint show dies aged 76

Tributes have been paid to a man who became the backbone of the Denbigh and Flint Show.

Philip Eyton-Jones, who died at the weekend aged 76, had been showyard director at the agricultural show for 13 years and was set to be president of the show for 2018.

The grandfather of two and one-time architect for Clwyd Council had been involved with dozens of societies and clubs, from Ruthin Town Football Club to the Territorial Army. He was also chair of governors at St Brigid’s School in Denbigh.

Chair of the Denbigh and Flint Show, Terrig Morgan, 71, said: “It was a shock, although he had been ill for some time, he hadn’t been very well since his wife died 12 months ago

“He’s been without a doubt the backbone of the show in his years as the showyard director.

“He helped out with everything, you could fill a page of A4 with the organisations he’d been involved with. There was the show, St Brigid’s School, then going on to the Royal British Legion, the Rotary Club, St John’s Ambulance, the Territorial Army as it was - he was an officer, so he’s been a very active man, and that’s all apart from his work as chief architect for Flintshire.

“We in the show will miss him very much, not just for what he did, but for his advice and his knowledge of the show, the showground and it’s historical basis, we relied on him completely for legalities, so he will be missed because.

“What is sad of course, he had looked forward to being the president of the show this year, he was to be president in August 20 18 and he hasn’t reached it

“He had been offered the position before, but he didn’t take it. We persuaded this year and we were all hopeful but he’ll just miss it and we’ll be very sad as he’d have enjoyed that, going round in the Land Rover.

Philip rose to the position of Director of Estates, Planning and Architecture for Clwyd Council before retiring.

He was also instrumental in saving St Brigid's School in 1990, when the convent it was attached to closed. He then helped it become a state maintained school in 1996.

Philip is survived by one daughter and two grandsons with his funeral set to take place at St Asaph Cathedral at the end of the month.

Terrrig continued: “His Land Rover was his passion, he had a Series One Land Rover. He drove round the show in that, it was his pride and joy.

“The staff of the show would always see him coming with the indicator on. It was always on, so they knew it was him in it. We will be doing something to commemorate his work for the show, we haven’t decided what exactly yet, but we’ll be deciding at the next management meeting.

“We will want to do something, whether it be a prize in his honour or something else, there will be something in commemoration of his work on the show.”