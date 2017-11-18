Denbighshire and Conwy pubs boast the best do pubs in the UK

Gwynedd, Denbighshire and Conwy pubs have made it into the top ten dog friendly pubs in Wales.

Public houses in Llangollen, Conwy and Llandderfel were included in the round up by on-line dog sitting and boarding site DogBuddy.com.

Top spot went to The Bryntirion Inn, Llandderfel, near Bala, third place went to Sun Trevor, in Llangollen, fourth went to Conwy’s Albion Ale House, with The Telford Inn, Llangollen, securing 10th position.

The Wales’ top 10 is among 12 regional Dog-friendly Pub Awards charts.

Now in their second year, the awards recognise pubs across the UK that truly embrace not just two, but four legged customers too.

Martin Wood, The Bryntirion Inn’s landlord, said: “I am so excited and extremely grateful to have won this title.

“The first thing we did 14 years ago when we bought the pub was to get rid of the no dog signs.

“Every dog that visits gets a fuss and a dog treat. It's not just about being able to take your four-legged friend with you for a drink or a meal, but being made to feel welcome.

“A few years ago we had a regular visiting dog that was blind. Whenever the dog went out in his owner's car, he would lie in the back of the car and not move unless they were turning the corner just before the pub, when he would jump up in the back of the car and bark excitedly, as he knew he was near the pub.”

Richard Setterwall, founder and CEO of DogBuddy said: “For the second year running, DogBuddy – with the help of dog lovers up and down the country - has been searching for the best of the best when it comes to dog-friendly pubs, with The Bryntirion Inn, we’ve found just that.

“The superb service demonstrated shows a real consideration for dog welfare and happiness, which we at DogBuddy value above all.

“The whole DogBuddy pack is proud to congratulate The Bryntirion Inn on winning the Dog-friendly Pub Award for Wales, and hopes that the awards will inspire dog owners country-wide to discover and support their local pubs”.

The national winner overall winner was The Fox and Hounds in Theale.