Four 'frightened' budgies found abandoned in a box in Denbigh

AN APPEAL for information has been launched after four “frightened” budgies were found abandoned in a box in Denbigh.

The four birds were left at a front gate at a property at Cwm y Rhinwedd Bylchau in Denbigh on Friday (November 17).

It is not known how long the budgies, who have been nicknamed Gary, Howard, Jason and Mark after Take That, had been left in the box for.

Will Galvin, RSPCA animal collection officer, said: “The budgies are healthy and uninjured but must have been so frightened being left in a box. We’re not sure how long they were there for.

“It appears that they have been abandoned, and may be unwanted pets.”

Mr Galvin picked up the budgies - one yellow and green colour, the others blue - from the location and transported them to RSPCA’s Bryn y Maen Animal Centre in Colwyn Bay.

“The budgies have settled in well at the centre over the weekend and are eating and drinking well,” he added.

“Two of them have been cwtching together which is nice to see so they are happy in their new surroundings.”

Anyone who may know something related to this incident is urged to contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

RSPCA Cymru urges potential owners to thoroughly research what is required in the care of any animal before taking one on as potential owners need to make sure they can give their animal the environment it needs and they have the facilities, time, financial means and long-term commitment to maintain a good standard of care.