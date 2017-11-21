Appeal to find Good Samaritan who reported speeding car that was found abandoned on Pensarn Beach

An appeal is being made for a person who contacted police regarding a suspicious vehicle abandoned on Pensarn beach to come forward.

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday, a silver-coloured Chrysler failed to stop for officers on the westbound carriageway of the A55 near Bodelwyddan.

It was seen to be speeding and at around 1.15pm officers received a report to say that the Chrysler had been found abandoned on Pensarn Beach.

Three men were seen to be running away from the car.

A member of the public contacted North Wales Police via a borrowed mobile phone with a description of the three men involved.

PC Pete Doran of the roads policing unit said: “Pensarn beach was busy at the time so we are appealing for any witnesses who saw the silver Chrysler being driven in the area to come forward.

“We are especially keen to speak with the Good Samaritan who made contact with us using another member of the public’s phone.”

Officers later arrested two 36-year-old men on suspicion of various driving offences but both have since been released under investigation.

Enquiries are ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact North Wales Police on 101 quoting reference number V175217.