Free Christmas car parking

Free parking for festive period

Shoppers in Denbighshire will be getting a helping hand this festive period.

Denbighshire County Council is providing free car parking in all of its town centre car parks after 3pm from the end of November and throughout December.

Free After 3 aims to support Denbighshire’s town centres and encourage shoppers to take advantage of the wide range of traders on the county’s high streets.

The scheme provides free parking in all Council-operated pay and display car parks in town centres after 3pm every day between November 21 and December 31.

As well as offering free parking after 3pm, the Council is encouraging shoppers and businesses to take advantage of the #LoveLiveLocal campaign and share pictures of products, offers and deals available on the county’s high streets on social media.

Car parks included in the scheme are:.

Corwen, Green Lane;

Denbigh, Vale St, Post Office Lane, Factory Ward and the Multi-Storey;

Ruthin, Market Street, Dog Lane, Troed y Rhiw, Park Road, Rhos Street;

Llangollen, Brook Street, East Street, Hall Street, Market Street, Mill Street, International Pavilion;

Prestatyn , Fern Avenue, Lower High Street, Kings Avenue, Railway Station; Rhuddlan, Parliament Street;

St Asaph, Bowling Green;

Rhyl, Morley Road, Morfa Hall (disabled bays), West Kinmel Street and Sky Tower.

To find a list of all the car parks included visit www.denbighshire.gov.uk/parking.