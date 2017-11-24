Coroner to write to care home owners over safety after death of woman in Trefnant

A coroner is to write to the owners of a Denbighshire care home where a resident hanged herself suggesting measures which could improve safety.

But John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said there was insufficient cause for him to issue a Regulation 28 report with a view to preventing future deaths at Galltfaenan Hall, Trefnant.

He was speaking at the close of an inquest into the death of 57-year-old Susan Jane Moulton, who died on January 6 after being a resident at the home for 14 years.

Recording a conclusion of misadventure, the coroner said he could not be certain that she intended to kill herself because she suffered from bipolar disorder and her sudden mood swings.

Miss Moulton, who had learning difficulties and bipolar disorder, was described as presenting “challenging behaviour”, and the home’s manager Rachel Jones said: “I have never had a resident who has had so much input.”

The inquest heard that at times Miss Moulton, who had been moved from various homes in the past when her behaviour escalated, sometimes trashed her room, had to be brought back to the home after ” doing a runner” and took off her clothes.

But Mrs Jones said she had never self-harmed or hinted that she wanted to kill herself.

David Keates, one of her carers, said that on the afternoon of January 6 Miss Moulton, who sometimes barricaded herself in her room, was “in a mood” and at teatime he knocked on her door, hoping to “talk her round”. She had earlier told a colleague, Sebastian Pawluk to “f off”

When she did not respond he opened the door and found her sitting on a chair with the TV aerial cable around her neck. A couple of days earlier he had tied the cable up near the ceiling after she had smashed the TV set.

Mr Keates called Mr Pawluk and raised the alarm but paramedics certified Miss Moulton as dead.

The Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board conducted a serious incident review which revealed weaknesses in the home’s record-keeping but no major failings.

After Mrs Jones said there were no alarms in the home which would enable staff to summon assistance the coroner commented: “Maybe there is an opportunity there for improvement: perhaps it should be given some consideration.”

Asked if, with the benefit of hindsight, she thought any more could have been done, Mrs Jones replied: “No, the risk was not there.”

Consultant Psychiatrist Dr Peter Bramell, said Miss Moulton had received a high level of support and he had no concerns about the level of care she received at Galltfaenan.

Miss Moulton’s sister Jacqueline Williams said her behaviour was often merely attention-seeking and she had had ample previous opportunities to kill herself.

There were some aspects, he added, which caused him concern and he would suggest to the owners that alarms be installed, that staff receive enhanced training in how to respond to such an emergency, and that ligature cutters be available.