Panto stars take spotlight at Denbigh festive switch-on

Denbigh’s panto stars are hoping to hook in the crowds when they turn the on the town’s Christmas lights this week.

The festivities began at 10am today with a Christmas market and fun fair, The spectacular lights display that will light up the town for the festive period will be switched on.

The cast from Denbigh Musical Theatre Company’s Captain Hook’s Revenge will be out in force on November 24, singing a mixture of traditional carols and modern songs.

The event is a warm-up for the company’s pantomime, which opens at Theatr Twm O’r Nant on December 18.

Lowri Wynne, who is producing this year’s show, said that the cast represented some of the best musical theatre performers from Denbigh and the surrounding areas.

“We have such talented performers here in Denbighshire, from our youngest actor who is just nine through to the most experienced in their 60s,” Lowri said.

“It’s great to be able to showcase that talent in a really fun, family event. From the puns, catchphrases and Christmas cracker jokes through to the boos, hisses and sweets for the audience, we’re aiming to capture all the panto traditions.”

This is the eighth year Denbigh Musical Theatre Company has put on a pantomime in the town and, as traditional as it may be, this year they’ve promised a twist – a dame played by a woman!

“We have Leah Roberts playing the dame, which is a departure from tradition, and she’s promising a real show-stopping performance,” Lowri said.

“We also have Becky Schule playing Captain Hook and Angharad Heaven as Peter Pan, plus a cast of 10 talented young people from schools across the area. We’re can’t wait for curtain up on the opening night!”

Captain Hook’s Revenge will run from December 18-23 at Theatr Twm O’r Nant, Denbigh.

Tickets are priced at £8 for adults, £6 for children and concessions, while a family ticket is £24. Call 01745 812919 or email tickets@dmtc.wales to save your seats.