AM says Wales will be ready for icy roads

PLANS are in place to help keep Wales moving during the winter months, with over 215,000 tonnes of salt and 13 new frontline salt spreaders ready and waiting.

Back in 2015, stocks at some local authorities reached a crisis point.

Economy Secretary and Clwyd South AM Ken Skates is keen to ensure Wales is fully prepared for the coming winter, whatever the weather.

Mr Skates said: “I’ve been on record more than once commending the excellent work that goes into keeping our roads as safe as possible 24/7, 365 days a year, and there is no doubt that the winter months are often the most challenging.

“Whether it be at a local or national level, it’s vital for communities and economies across Wales to have the confidence to continue to go about their business safely and with minimal disruption, and there are a number of measures in place to make this a reality.

“Replenishment of salt stocks throughout Wales has been undertaken to provide a total stock holding of 216,000 tonnes.

“Arrangements are also in place to replenish these stocks as the need arises, with further salt reserves held by the Welsh Government if needed.

“Thirteen new frontline salt spreaders are also available for use on the motorway and nearby trunk roads in advance of the winter season to further increase winter resilience, with all plant and equipment serviced to ensure everything is fully operationally ready and can be mobilised quickly.”

Mr Skates added: “Road-side weather stations have been serviced, with additional weather stations installed at beneficial locations for this winter season to ensure the most accurate weather and road condition information is available.”