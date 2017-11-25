Threatened Ysgol Llanbedr say they remain positive over the school's future

The Headteacher and chair of governors at a threatened school say they remain optimistic on its future.

According to Suzanna Van Loock, headteacher at Ysgol Llanbedr, the school’s roll has increased by 47% over the 18 months the school’s future has been in the hands of Welsh Government.

The school now has 53 pupils with a further 25 children regularly attending the school’s successful child care service, Munchkins.

It follows a letter written by Councillor for Llanbedr, Cllr Huw Williams writing to the Secretary for Education, Kirsty Williams, over the length of time required to decide on the school’s future.

Mrs Van Loock said: “While we fully appreciate the frustration and concerns raised by our local councillor Huw Williams about the length of time we have all been waiting for a decision, we have been getting on with ensuring that the school delivers the highest quality of education for all our pupils.

“Together with the support of our staff, governors, parents and the local community, the school continues to flourish.

“We are very proud of our caring and nurturing learning environment which successfully incorporates our church school status, and, combined with our strong academic performance, we are able to offer children an excellent education in a stunning location.”

The school has been at the subject of a long-running dispute with Denbighshire County Council, whose Cabinet have twice voted to close the school. Their first attempt was refused by former Education Secretary Huw Lewis AM, with the second attempt currently in the hands of Kirsty Williams.

Chair of governors Julie Baddock said: “We wish to reiterate that we are optimistic the Welsh Assembly Government will decide in the school’s favour, and we hope to have a decision soon.

“Meanwhile, our priority is for the school to continue to grow, prosper and provide a vibrant learning environment for all our children.”

The Diocese of St Asaph’s Director of Education and Lifelong Learning, Rosalind Williams said: “We are delighted that Ysgol Llanbedr has continued to grow.

“This supports our long-held view that this excellent church school is meeting the needs of the community and providing an excellent education supported by its recent Estyn and Section 50 inspection results.”

Earlier this year, the school was inspected twice. The first, In March, was the Gwella Inspection of Church in Wales Schools Report, which judged the school to be a ‘good’ school across all the inspection criteria, and fulfilling ‘all the statutory requirements for Collective Worship and Religious Education’.

The Estyn inspection report followed with the school found to deliver consistently high outcomes in all of the ten categories inspected.