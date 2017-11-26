Sion Corn set to visit Denbigh

The Denbigh and District Round Table Christmas Float and Father Christmas will be travelling around Denbigh and surrounding villages.
They will be out on 13 nights in total, week nights between 6.30pm and 8.30pm.
On the three Sundays the float will be out between 4.30pm and 8pm,
Sunday 3rd, Rhyl Road/Y Gerddi/Llys Gwydyr/Colomendy
Monday 4th, Llanrhaeadr
Tuesday 5th, Prion/Saron/Nantglyn
Wednesday 6th, Groes/Bylchau/Llansannan
Thursday 7th, Love Lane/Castle/Bryn Stanley
Sunday 10th, Trewen/Y Maes/Parc Alafowlia/Ruthin Road
Monday 11th, Vale Street/Grove Road/Park Street
Tuesday 12th, Llandyrnog
Wednesday 13th, Green/Trefnant
Thursday 14th, Myddleton Park/Crud y Castell
Sunday 17th, Maes Y Goron/Henllan Street/Accer Y Forwyn/Bryn Onnen
Monday 18th, Tremeirchion/Bodfari/Aberwheeler
Tuesday 19th, Henllan
See full story in the Free Press
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on