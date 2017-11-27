Former deputy principal of Llangollen school denies historic sex charges

The former deputy principal of a Llangollen school who has already denied a series of sexual offences against 11 different children, will go in trial in April of next year.

Defendant Bryan Davies, 70, has been rebailed pending his trial.

In September he pleaded not guilty to all 38 charges – 29 of which are alleged to have happened at Ystrad Hall and an annex named Eirianfa at Llangollen, which was run by a private organisation named Care Concern.

The offences are alleged to have taken place against boys in the 1970s.

Other charges relate to making indecent photographs of children between 2007 and 2013, and inciting children over the internet to indulge in sexual acts dating back to 2011 and 2012.

Officers from the National Crime Agency’s Operation Pallial probe into claims of historic abuse in North Wales children’s homes secured his arrest in Malta under an European arrest warrant, which was not opposed.

The case was mentioned before Judge Rhys Rowlands – the trial judge – at Mold Crown Court on Monday.

The trial, which is expected to last between five and six weeks, will start on April 16 next year.

A pre-trial review will be held in March.

He was rebailed on the same conditions, which include a £15,000 surety. His passport has already been surrendered.

He is not to apply for any further travel documents and he was ordered to report three times a week to police in Reigate, Surrey, and live with his son at an address in West Redhill where he must observe a 7pm to 7am curfew.

The defendant must not have any contact with prosecution witnesses.

The charges allege indecent assault and serious sexual assaults on boys in the 1970s, six offences of making indecent images of children in Sussex between 2007 and 2013, and three of inciting sexual activity over the internet in 2011 and 2012.