Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A541 crash at Afonwen

A man has suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Flintshire.

North Wales Police closed the A541 Mold to Denbigh Road in Afonwen following what a police spokesman described as a “serious collision” at about 2pm.

It involved a white Land Rover Defender and a grey BMW car.

One man has been airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

A spokesman said: ”We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.

”The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Steve Richards of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just prior to the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.”