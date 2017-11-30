Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after A541 crash at Afonwen

A man has suffered serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision in Flintshire.
North Wales Police closed the A541 Mold to Denbigh Road in Afonwen following what a police spokesman described as a “serious collision” at about 2pm.
It involved a white Land Rover Defender and a grey BMW car.
One man has been airlifted to hospital in Stoke with serious injuries.
Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
A spokesman said: ”We were called at shortly before 2.10pm this afternoon to reports of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A541 at Afonwen, Flintshire.
”The Wales Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance are currently at the scene.”
Police are appealing for witnesses to contact them.
Sgt Steve Richards of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen these vehicles just prior to the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference V180878.”
See full story in the Free Press
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on