Man airlifted to hospital in serious condition after five metre fall near Nantglyn

A man has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after falling into a five metre deep hole.

The incident took place yesterday afternoon at a wind farm near Nantglyn.

The man was initially trapped under a metal fixture but was released by co-workers.

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: “We were called at shortly before 2.55pm yesterday afternoon to reports a man was injured at a wind farm in Nantglyn.

“We sent the North West Air Ambulance and a crew in an emergency ambulance and a man was airlifted to Aintree University Hospital with serious injuries.”

A spokesperson for North Wales Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 3.03 to reports of a man trapped underneath a metal fixture down a five metre deep hole.

“He was released by co-workers prior to our arrival.

“One appliance from Rhyl attended. An emergency tender was also despatched from Wrexham but was turned back.”