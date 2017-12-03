Ruthin welcomes in the festive season with light switch-on

Ruthin was awash with colour after the town’s Christmas lights were turned on on Saturday, with people from the town itself and beyond turning out in their hundreds.

The lights were turned on at 5pm after the town had already been brought to life with stalls from 10am, and the parade of decorated trucks and vans.

Father Christmas also made an appearance, ensuring the start to the festive season in Ruthin was a roaring success.

Picture: Don Jackson-Wyatt