Foodbank and Red Cross come together to give out hampers for the elderly in the Vale of Clwyd

Volunteers from a Foodbank are putting parcels together to be delivered to the region’s elderly over Christmas.

The Vale of Clwyd Foodbank, working with the Red Cross, will be providing Christmas food hampers for those who may need them but might not feel able to visit the foodbank for one reason or another.

Councillor Rhys Thomas (above), who runs the Foodbank says Christmas can be a more difficult time than usual for those whose circumstances have led to them claiming benefits.

Cllr Thomas said: “We are organising and filling Christmas hampers for distribution via the Red Cross and social services for the elderly.

“The hampers will go to those they deem to be in need and those who are most reticent to visit a food bank.”