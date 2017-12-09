Denbigh shop robbed by two men armed with piece of wood

A Denbigh convenience store was robbed by two men armed with a piece of wood.

The two men entered the store at Siop Y Parc on Lon Tywysog at around 4.45pm on Friday, December 8, and threatened the shop assistant with the weapon.

They fled the scene on foot down Lon Tywysog, after taking cigarettes, bottles of alcohol and cash.

Both men are described as being white and aged in their late 20’s.

The first man is described as being 5 foot 11 inches to 6 foot tall, of slim build, with dark hair and dark stubble.

The second man is described as being 5 foot 6 inches to 5 foot 8 inches tall, of medium build with a rounder face, and with blondish hair.

DC Mari Jones said: “The shop assistant was shaken but was not injured.

"We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area and would ask members of the public in neighbouring properties to consider items which may have been discarded in their gardens.

"We would also like to hear from anyone with Dash Cams in the area at the time.”

If you have any information relating to the incident please contact DC Mari Jones at St Asaph CID police on 101, quoting reference V184997. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.