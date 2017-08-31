Thu Aug 31, 2017
Reporter:
Leanne Overthrow
Thursday 31 August 2017 10:09
Large Clean 2 Bed Second Floor Flat. In Quiet House, Over 35's Preferred. 1 Month Deposit & References Required, No Pets. £425 Per Calendar Month. Please Call: 01745 886405 Or 07971 243394
See full story in the Free Press
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on
Characters left: 1500
Related
expert professionals providing excellent funeral care in the local area
All Work Guaranteed, FREE Local Call-out.
Sales, Servicing and MOT Testing. Open Sundays
Suppliers of new and used Motorhomes and caravans. Good prices paid for motorhomes or let us sell it for you. No sale, no charge!
24 hour professional service for the care of dogs, cats, rabbits, other companion animals, farm livestock, horses and ponies 24-Hour Professional Service for the Care of Dogs, Cats, Rabbits, Other Companion Animals, Farm Livestock, Horses & Ponies
Hot Properties
Follow us
e-version
SUBSCRIBE TODAY
© 2017 NWN Media Limited
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on