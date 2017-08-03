Inner Wheel president hands over chains of office

The President of an Inner Wheel Association has handed over her chains of office after raising thousands of pounds for good causes.

Over Falmai Roberts’s year as President, the Denbigh branch of the Inner Wheel managed to donate a huge £2,800 towards Motor Neurone Disease research, as well as supporting other charities.

2017-18’s president will be Sandra Evans of Prion.

Falmai, who lives in Llannefydd, said: “We raised the money for motor neurone disease for my year as President through a St Davids Day Concert in Denbigh at the Town Hall.

“They were pleased to receive it, it’s a very worthy cause.

“The Inner Wheel is there for friendship and to raise money for good causes. The President has a choice of where it goes. This year we also gave to a leprosy charity, Multiple Sclerosis and Water Aid.

“People can find out more by searching online or come to one of the meetings.

“We meet at the Brookhouse Mill on the last Tuesday of the month and have a supper and a guest speaker or whatever the President has arranged.”