Denbigh Show 2017: Flowers, vegetables and lots of fun

More than 2,000 people gathered in the sun for the 75th anniversary of the Denbigh Show.

The traditional flower show celebrated the best of the town with 60 cups and trophies awarded on Saturday. Big winners included Bryn Lloyd Roberts, of Trefnant, for flowers and vegetables, and Gareth Roberts, of Bodelwyddan, for dahlias. The event also featured the publicly voted Denbigh Flower Show People’s Award, which was won by Eirlys Smalldon, of Pudsey.

The overall excellence of this year’s entrants was noted by the attending floral art judge. Wendy Davis, of the National Association of Flower Arrangement Societies, felt some of the entries were “the best that she had seen this year”.

Show secretary Steve Williams said: “The standard was top notch, as good as any other show around. Entries were up too, we had the highest number in 10 years. We hadn’t anticipated so many or such quality, especially with such a difficult climate recently of late frosts and dry winters.”

The entertainment on offer was also well received, particularly the main attraction of the Stannage International Stunt Team. Crowds enjoyed a show that included pyrotechnics and daredevil stunts. Also included were the returning Tropical Roadshow, a dog show, a workshop by Circus Whiz, a classic car and bike display and live music by The Jazz Rag Dixieland band.