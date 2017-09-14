Organisers wowed by huge number of entries on display at Henllan Show

The display tables at the Henllan Church Institute were creaking at their joints under the weight of a huge number of entries this year’s village show last weekend.

Organisers were thrilled with the number of entries from young and old alike, one particular highlight being the chutney category, which saw 19 different entries.

The show’s former press secretary Eleri Llwyd-Jones attended the show and she says the organisers were very pleased.

“The committee were thrilled with the number of entries,” she said.

“It was opened by Gwyn and Helen Davies, from Llansannan, with a wealth of horticultural excellence on display.

“It was great to see the number of entries from pupils from Ysgol Henllan, including 3D models, ephotography, handwriting and mythical creatures made of fruit and veg.

“Highlights included a high number of cookery entries, the photography and more people locally entering more categories - some might have entered one category last year, but this year entered two or three.

“There were 19 different chutneys competing, lots of jams and jellies, and the standard was excellent.”