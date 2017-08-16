Youngsters to tackle the Denbigh Dragon!

GET set for a fire-breathing exercise.

The Denbigh Workshop is preparing to take on the Denbigh Dragon

Myths and legends are coming alive in Denbigh this summer.

The Denbigh Workshop’s very own local legend Sean Jones has adapted the legend of Johnny Two Thumbs for a community performance by the Denbigh summer school’s participants.

Sean said: “I’m so pleased that through my work with the Denbigh Workshop, I can reinvest into my town and my community.

“The myth of Johnny Two Thumbs is a local classic and there are loads of opportunities for young performers to have a load of fun in the retelling of the tale.”

The Denbigh Workshop has a big focus on fun, but is also develops confidence and life skills in it’s participants as a by-product of performance training.

This year, thanks to a grant from The Big Lottery, 60 local children and young people will be able to take part in the summer school, which is led by theatre professionals and West End actors, for free.

The Big Lottery has also provided funding for lunch for all participants to help with holiday hunger.

“It’s not just the Big Lottery that has made this possible,” said Sean.

“But also the contributions from our local community.

“We would like to thank The Chocolate shop and the people who have supported our fund raising efforts to make this happen.”