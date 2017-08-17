Perfect pass rate at Brynhyfryd

A PERFECT pass rate was achieved by the A level students at Ruthin’s Ysgol Brynhyfryd.

The school achieved outstanding A level results and for the second year in succession, Brynhyfryd achieved the best A level results in Denbighshire.

A perfect 100 per cent of students passed their A levels, with over 30 per cent achieving A* and A grades.

With 84 per cent of students achieving A*-C grades, Brynhyfryd students are now looking forward to taking the next exciting step into higher education.

Ysgol Brynhyfryd headteacher Geraint Parry said: “I would like to recognise and thank our staff for their tremendous work and our parents for their support.

“It is thanks to them all that the life chances of our wonderful students have been so significantly enhanced.”

Among the success stories were Lois Roberts, who claimed three A grades and is off to Newcastle University to study pharmacy, while Robert Lewis secured two A*s and one A.

He will study physics at Durham University.

Also off to Durham is Benjamin Longhurst (1A*, 2A) where he will study chemistry.

Manchester is the destination for Joseph Price to study theoretical physics after he gained an A* and two A grades, while Joseph Henry Bellis is heading to Birmingham University to study sports science after picking up two As and a B.

Other successful students: Seren Morgan-Roberts (2As, 1B), Steffan Dafydd (2As, 1B), Ioan Rees (1A*, 2C), Dyfan Humphreys (1A*, 1A, 1C), Laura Franklin (2A, 1B), Jacob Rumney (2A, 1B), Dafydd Evans (2A, 1B), Elicia Williams (2A*, 1B).