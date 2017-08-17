Ruthin School send ten to Oxford and Cambridge

Ten students from Ruthin School have earned places at Oxford and Cambridge – their highest number ever.
The students will study a range of courses, including Mathematics, Medicine, Economics, Music and Natural Sciences and Engineering.
Overall, thirty-four students achieved three or more A*/A grades out of a total of 66 students.
At AS Level, the results were similarly impressive with a high number of Lower Sixth students gaining top grades. 22 pupils achieved A grades in all subjects.
Principal Toby Belfield said: “I am delighted with this year’s results.
“Our students choose Ruthin School so that they can gain access to a top ranking university.
“Having over 15% of our cohort achieving entry to Oxbridge is a tremendous success.
“With the change to the A Level specifications this year, we were not sure what to expect.
“However, as a result of hardwork from both the students and the teaching staff we can celebrate yet another year of outstanding results.”
The top students (gaining more than 3A*) were:
Veronica Li – 4A* 1A Mathematics, Cambridge
Sophie Sun – 4A* 1A Mathematics, Cambridge
Viki Tong – 4A* 1A Mathematics, Cambridge
Lee Li – 4A* Natural Sciences, Cambridge
Kim Ma – 4A* Mathematics, Imperial College
Arun Thirunavukarasu – 4A* Medicine, Cambridge
Betty Hu – 3A* 2A Economics, Cambridge
Katherine Li – 3A* 2A Finance, London School of Economics
Rayna Zhang – 3A* 2A Economics, Cambridge
Grant Guo - 3A* 1A Engineering, Cambridge
Samantha Poh – 3A* 1A Music, Oxford
Roy Zheng – 3A* 1A Engineering, Cambridge
See full story in the Free Press
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on